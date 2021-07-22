Global News Morning BC July 22 2021 12:04pm 05:08 Travel Best Bets: Easing of travel restrictions causes confusion and frustration Confused about new guidelines that allow fully vaccinated Canadians to avoid quarantine? Travel Consultant Claire Newell breaks down the new rules. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8051501/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8051501/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?