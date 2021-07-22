Menu

Global News Morning BC
July 22 2021 12:04pm
05:08

Travel Best Bets: Easing of travel restrictions causes confusion and frustration

Confused about new guidelines that allow fully vaccinated Canadians to avoid quarantine? Travel Consultant Claire Newell breaks down the new rules.

