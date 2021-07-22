SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

MLHU announces new hours at mass vaccination clinics for August

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted July 22, 2021 8:54 am
The North London Optimist Community Centre vaccination clinic in London, Ont., on March 17, 2021. View image in full screen
The North London Optimist Community Centre vaccination clinic in London, Ont., on March 17, 2021. Sawyer Bogdan/980 CFPL

Health officials are making adjustments to mass vaccination clinics as more residents in the London area receive their shots.

The hours and days of operation at several of the region’s mass clinics will be reduced in August. That includes the North London Optimist Community Centre and Earl Nichols Recreation Centre.

Both clinics will continue to operate seven days a week in July, before closing for the Civic Holiday weekend. They will reopen to different hours in August, operating Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The last day of operation for the north London clinic will be Sept. 4, while the final day at Earl Nichols is Sept. 3. Officials say Earl Nichols will reopen in October if necessary.

The clinic at Caradoc Community Centre in Mount Brydges will run seven days a week until Aug. 14, when it will close for two days before reopening on a Tuesday to Saturday schedule beginning Aug. 17.

Western Fair District Agriplex will continue to run seven days a week throughout August.

A press release from the Middlesex London Health Unit says the move is consistent with provincial direction, to reduce hours at mass clinics in order to focus on those who have yet to be vaccinated.

“The vaccination effort will rely on mobile and walk-in popup clinics, as well as providing opportunities to be vaccinated at community events,” the statement reads.

Earlier this week, the mass vaccination sites began offering walk-in appointments for first and second doses for residents 12 years of age and older.



