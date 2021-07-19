COVID-19: MLHU to allow walk-in second dose vaccine appointments starting Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is making it easier for people to get their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Starting Tuesday, walk-in appointments will be available for both first and second doses at all MLHU clinics between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The health unit says people are still encouraged to book an appointment, but if they’re unable to, they can still get their second dose without one.

During Monday’s media briefing, Dr. Alex Summers, MLHU’s associate medical officer of health, provided an update on what types of vaccines are offered at each clinic.

“Starting Tuesday, the Pfizer vaccine will be available at all MLHU-operated clinics, including (pop-up) clinics,” he said. “Moderna will be available at Western Fair Agriplex, North London Optimist Community Centre, the Caradoc Community Centre (as well as) pop-up clinics.”

Summers says he anticipates people will be allowed to choose which vaccine they prefer when the inventory is available.

“If you want to join Team Moderna, I encourage you to do so. But we (want) to remove any barrier for people with regards to getting their vaccine,” he said. “We will do our best to make sure that somebody walks out of there with a vaccine. That’s our goal.”

The MLHU reported 19 new COVID-19 cases from Saturday to Monday, though the total region’s case count increased by 18, likely the result of data cleanup involving a previously reported case.

Six new cases are from Monday, eight cases are from Sunday and five are from Saturday. The region’s total case count stands at 12,697.

The number of recoveries increased by 25 for a total of 12,409.

Fifty-nine cases are active and the number of deaths remains at 229.

— with files from 980 CFPL’s Jacquelyn LeBel

