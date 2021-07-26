Ontario reports 119 new COVID-19 cases, lowest daily increase in two weeks

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 119 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the smallest daily increase in two weeks. The provincial case total now stands at 549,447.

Monday’s case count is a significant drop from the last several days where daily case totals hovered around the high 100s. However, Monday’s are typically lower for case counts due to low testing from the previous day.

According to Monday’s report, 22 cases were recorded in Toronto, 15 in Hamilton, 14 in Waterloo Region, and 13 in Peel Region.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 10 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 9,316 as three more deaths were recorded.

As of 8 p.m. on Sunday, 65,920 vaccines (9,740 for a first shot and 56,180 for a second shot) were administered in the last day.

There are more than 8.6 million people fully immunized with two doses which is 66.1 per cent of the eligible (12+) population. First dose coverage stands at 79.7 per cent.

Meanwhile, 538,702 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is about 98 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 137 from the previous day.

There were more resolved cases than new cases on Monday.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 1,429 — down from the previous day when it was at 1,450, but is up from July 19 when it was at 1,355. At the peak of the second wave coronavirus surge in January, active cases hit just above 30,000. In the third wave in April, active cases topped 43,000.

The seven-day average has now reached xxx, which is down from yesterday’s at 155, and is down from last week at 203. A month ago, the seven-day average was around 400.

The government said 11,930 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. There is currently a backlog of 3,558 tests awaiting results. A total of 16,476,857 tests have been completed since the start of the pandemic.

Test positivity for Monday hit 1 per cent. Last week, test positivity was also at 1 per cent.

Ontario reported 96 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 (up by eight from the previous day) with 131patients in intensive care units (up by four) and 95 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (up by three).

Variants of concern in Ontario

Officials have listed breakdown data for the new VOCs (variants of concern) detected so far in the province which consist of the B.1.1.7 (now named by WHO as “Alpha” and was first detected in the United Kingdom), B.1.351 (now named by WHO as “Beta” and was first detected in South Africa), P.1 (now named by WHO as “Gamma” and was first detected in Brazil), and B.1.617.2 (now named by WHO as “Delta” and was first detected in India).

“Alpha” the B.1.1.7 VOC: 145,405 variant cases, which is up by 19 since the previous day,

“Beta” the B.1.351 VOC: 1,492 variant cases, which is unchanged since the previous day.

“Gamma” the P.1 VOC: 5,142 variant cases, which is unchanged since the previous day.

“Delta” B.1.617.2 VOC: 3,916 variant cases, which is up by 3 since the previous day.

NOTE: It takes several days for positive COVID-19 tests to be re-examined for the exact variant. Therefore, there may be more variant cases than overall cases in daily reporting.

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

273,887 people are male — an increase of 63 cases.

271,850 people are female — an increase of 50 cases.

88,844 people are 19 and under — an increase of 41 cases.

205,802 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 36 cases.

156,595 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 31 cases.

72,908 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 7 cases.

25,204 people are 80 and over — an increase of 4 cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Here is a breakdown of the total deaths related to COVID-19 by age:

Deaths reported in ages 19 and under: 4

Deaths reported in ages 20 to 39: 84

Deaths reported in ages 40 to 59: 603

Deaths reported in ages 60 to 79: 2,984

Deaths reported in ages 80 and older: 5,640

The province notes there may be a reporting delay for deaths and data

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,790 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is unchanged since yesterday. Thirteen virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 5 current outbreaks in homes, which is unchanged from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 27 active cases among long-term care residents8 active cases among staff — both unchanged in the last day.

