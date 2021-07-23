Menu

Crime

Canada-wide warrant issued for Calgary murder suspect

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted July 23, 2021 7:56 pm
A Canada-wide warrant was issued for 26-year-old Calgary murder suspect Antoine Joel Gros Ventre Boy on July 23, 2021. View image in full screen
A Canada-wide warrant was issued for 26-year-old Calgary murder suspect Antoine Joel Gros Ventre Boy on July 23, 2021. Courtesy: Calgary Police

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a Calgary second-degree murder suspect.

Police said 26-year-old Antoine Joel Gros Ventre Boy is wanted in the death of 62-year-old Paul March, which occurred in the downtown core last month.

On June 30, March was walking past James Short Park at 115 4 Ave. SW around 7 p.m. when he heard a couple arguing.

Read more: Calgary police identify Good Samaritan stabbed to death at James Short Park

Police say March confronted the man involved and the suspect pulled a knife. That’s when March turned to run away, but tripped and fell, and was stabbed.

Trending Stories

He was rushed to hospital but died three days later.

Gros Ventre Boy is six feet two inches tall, with a slim build, and has black hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on his left hand, which include tear drops.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Calgary police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

