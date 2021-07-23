Canada-wide warrant issued for Calgary murder suspect

Send this page to someone via email

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a Calgary second-degree murder suspect.

Police said 26-year-old Antoine Joel Gros Ventre Boy is wanted in the death of 62-year-old Paul March, which occurred in the downtown core last month.

On June 30, March was walking past James Short Park at 115 4 Ave. SW around 7 p.m. when he heard a couple arguing.

Police say March confronted the man involved and the suspect pulled a knife. That’s when March turned to run away, but tripped and fell, and was stabbed.

He was rushed to hospital but died three days later.

Gros Ventre Boy is six feet two inches tall, with a slim build, and has black hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on his left hand, which include tear drops.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Calgary police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers.