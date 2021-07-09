Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Calgary police identify Good Samaritan stabbed to death at James Short Park

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted July 9, 2021 10:52 am
James Short Park in Calgary. View image in full screen
James Short Park in Calgary. Kevin Billo/Global News

Calgary police have released the identity of a man stabbed to death at James Short Park last week.

Paul March, 62, was walking past the downtown park at around 7 p.m. on June 30 when he heard a man and woman fighting.

Police said March confronted the man, at which time the suspect pulled out a knife and threatened him.

Read more: Calgary police investigating death of man who intervened in fight as a homicide

March turned to run but tripped over and fell onto the back bumper of a red or burgundy SUV stopped in the eastbound lane of 5 Avenue Southwest near the intersection with Centre Street.

Police said it was then that the suspect caught up with March and stabbed him.

Read more: Calgary detectives release photos of suspect, witness vehicle in James Short Park homicide

He was rushed to hospital but died on July 3.

Police are still searching for the suspect, as well as the driver of the SUV March fell onto.

Calgary police identify Good Samaritan stabbed to death at James Short Park - image
Calgary Police Service

Police describe the suspect as is between 20 and 25 years old, and five feet 10 inches to six feet tall, with a slim to medium build.

He had long, dark hair in braids and was wearing a grey T-shirt, red shorts, a baseball hat, and tall dark socks with black and white Nike running shoes.

He carried two dark bags crisscrossed over his shoulders.

Police are searching for this man in connection with a fatal stabbing at James Short Park on June 30, 2021. View image in full screen
Police are searching for this man in connection with a fatal stabbing at James Short Park on June 30, 2021. Calgary Police Service handout

Anyone with information can call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.

Police are hoping to speak with people who witnessed the stabbing or any drivers who were eastbound on 5 Avenue Southwest approaching Centre Street at around 7:14 p.m. on June 30.

