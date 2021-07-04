Menu

Crime

Calgary police investigating death of man who intervened in fight as a homicide

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted July 4, 2021 2:50 pm
On Sunday, July 4, 2021, Calgary police released pictures of the victim taken by officers' body-worn cameras in the hope that his clothing will be recognized by any potential witnesses. Police obscured his face in the photos because he cannot be publicly identified until after the autopsy. View image in full screen
On Sunday, July 4, 2021, Calgary police released pictures of the victim taken by officers' body-worn cameras in the hope that his clothing will be recognized by any potential witnesses. Police obscured his face in the photos because he cannot be publicly identified until after the autopsy. Calgary Police Service

Calgary police said Sunday they are investigating a “fatal altercation” from the past week as a homicide.

On June 30 at 7 p.m., the victim heard a fight between a man and a woman as he walked by James Short Park, located at 115 4 Ave. S.W.

“After hearing the woman tell the man to stop hitting her, the victim confronted the man,” police said in a news release.

Read more: Calgary police search for driver in serious pedestrian hit-and-run collision

Police believe the man threatened the victim with a knife.

When the victim turned to run, he tripped and fell onto the bumper of a car stopped in the eastbound curb lane of 5 Avenue by the Centre Street S.W. intersection, police said. The vehicle drove away, and officers want to speak with the driver.

Police said the man caught up to the victim and stabbed him.

The victim was taken to hospital and died on Saturday, July 3, according to police.

‘Such a serious and tragic outcome’

On Sunday, police released pictures of the victim taken by officers’ body-worn cameras in the hope that his clothing will be recognized by potential witnesses. Police obscured his face in the photos because he cannot be publicly identified until after the autopsy, which is scheduled for Tuesday, July 6.

“People may have seen the altercation and not know that it resulted in such a serious and tragic outcome,” said Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta.

“If you witnessed anything in the area that might be connected to this incident, have dash-cam footage, or any other information, please call us. Even the smallest piece of information can turn out to be the most important detail we need to figure out what happened.”

Read more: 1 person in critical condition after shooting in southeast Calgary

If you have information about the death, contact the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

