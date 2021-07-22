Menu

Crime

Calgary man accused of posing as veteran, offering self-defence classes

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted July 22, 2021 12:28 pm
Items seized from Bradley Bell's southeast Calgary home on July 6, 2021. View image in full screen
Items seized from Bradley Bell's southeast Calgary home on July 6, 2021. Calgary Police Service handout

Police have laid charges against a Calgary man accused of posing as an ex-military member and hosting survivalist training courses in his southeast home.

Officers began investigating a company called Sheep Dog Enterprises in May after learning the man operating it was providing firearms training and women’s self-defence classes.

Read more: Calgary veterans fundraising to cover service dog’s medical bills

Investigators said while the man had several firearms he didn’t have proper documentation or licensing for them.

In addition, police said the man “had not been involved with the military at any point.”

Firearms seized from Bradley Bell’s southeast Calgary home on July 6, 2021. View image in full screen
Firearms seized from Bradley Bell’s southeast Calgary home on July 6, 2021. Calgary Police Service handout

“It is also believed that the man falsified documentation and deceived his way into veterans’ and law enforcement support groups,” a news release said.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said when they searched the man’s home on July 6, they seized multiple falsified documents, forged ID badges and body armour.

Bradley Bell, 35, of Calgary, has been charged with several offences including unlawful use of military uniforms or certificates, possession of a firearm while unauthorized, possession of body armour without a valid permit and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

Items seized from Bradley Bell’s southeast Calgary home on July 6, 2021. View image in full screen
Items seized from Bradley Bell’s southeast Calgary home on July 6, 2021. Calgary Police Service handout

“We are still working to understand why Mr. Bell went to such lengths to represent himself as an ex-member of the Canadian military,” Sgt. Ben Lawson said in a news release.

“Regardless of his motivation, we recognize that illegal possession and improper handling of firearms can have significant impacts on community safety.”

Police said further charges could possibly be laid against Bell as the investigation continues.

