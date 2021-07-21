Menu

Sports

Vancouver Whitecaps to return to Canada for training

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted July 21, 2021 2:38 pm
The Vancouver Whitecaps have announced they are coming home to train the last week of July. View image in full screen
The Vancouver Whitecaps have announced they are coming home to train the last week of July. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

The Vancouver Whitecaps have announced they are coming home to train at the end of the month, but it’s not yet clear when they will play a home game at BC Place.

Due to COVID-19 border restrictions, the MLS club has played all of its home games in Sandy, Utah, and hasn’t trained at its training facility at the University of British Columbia in a year and a half.

The team will return to Canada on July 25 following a road game against Los Angeles FC and will start training at the Whitecaps FC National Soccer Development Centre at UBC on July 27.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver Whitecaps FC & Corus Entertainment announce broadcast partnership' Vancouver Whitecaps FC & Corus Entertainment announce broadcast partnership
Vancouver Whitecaps FC & Corus Entertainment announce broadcast partnership – Apr 8, 2021

The Whitecaps and MLS clubs in Toronto and Montreal are working with government officials on a national interest exemption that would allow them to play in Canada.

Last week, the Toronto Blue Jays received an exemption that allows them to move their Major League Baseball home games back to Toronto from Buffalo, N.Y.

Read more: COVID-19 — Toronto Blue Jays receive federal government approval to return to Canada

If the Whitecaps get an exemption, their first home game at BC Place could be Aug. 21.

Between now and then they will continue to play their away games in the U.S.

