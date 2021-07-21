Vancouver Whitecaps to return to Canada for training

Send this page to someone via email

The Vancouver Whitecaps have announced they are coming home to train at the end of the month, but it’s not yet clear when they will play a home game at BC Place.

Due to COVID-19 border restrictions, the MLS club has played all of its home games in Sandy, Utah, and hasn’t trained at its training facility at the University of British Columbia in a year and a half.

The team will return to Canada on July 25 following a road game against Los Angeles FC and will start training at the Whitecaps FC National Soccer Development Centre at UBC on July 27.

The Whitecaps and MLS clubs in Toronto and Montreal are working with government officials on a national interest exemption that would allow them to play in Canada.

Last week, the Toronto Blue Jays received an exemption that allows them to move their Major League Baseball home games back to Toronto from Buffalo, N.Y.

If the Whitecaps get an exemption, their first home game at BC Place could be Aug. 21.

Between now and then they will continue to play their away games in the U.S.