Ottawa’s state of emergency under COVID-19 pandemic to end July 22

The City of Ottawa’s state of emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic will end Thursday after midnight, 484 days after it first began, Mayor Jim Watson announced Wednesday.

Watson said in his opening remarks at city council Wednesday morning that ending the municipal state of emergency, which he said allowed the city to be “nimble” in procurement and reorganizing staff, does not mark the end of the pandemic.

The city’s emergency operations centre will be scaled down to “activated operations,” which Watson said will allow the city to continue the day-to-day operations in pandemic response such as managing the vaccination rollout and other public health measures.

“We’re not quite out of this, but it’s important to acknowledge the incredible progress we’ve made to date,” he said.

Watson first declared the state of emergency on March 25, 2020.

As of Wednesday, there have been 27,745 cases of COVID-19 in the city and 593 deaths related to the virus since the start of the pandemic.

The city’s mass vaccination campaign has meanwhile seen 68 per cent of adults receive two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, with more than 1.3 million shots administered in the city.

Watson said there has been a “renewed sense of energy in the city” as the province enters Step 3 of reopening and begins a return to “normalcy.”

