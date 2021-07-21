SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Ottawa’s state of emergency under COVID-19 pandemic to end July 22

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted July 21, 2021 11:16 am
Ottawa's state of emergency under the COVID-19 pandemic will officially end on July 22, 2021 at 12:01 a.m. View image in full screen
Ottawa's state of emergency under the COVID-19 pandemic will officially end on July 22, 2021 at 12:01 a.m. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

The City of Ottawa’s state of emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic will end Thursday after midnight, 484 days after it first began, Mayor Jim Watson announced Wednesday.

Watson said in his opening remarks at city council Wednesday morning that ending the municipal state of emergency, which he said allowed the city to be “nimble” in procurement and reorganizing staff, does not mark the end of the pandemic.

The city’s emergency operations centre will be scaled down to “activated operations,” which Watson said will allow the city to continue the day-to-day operations in pandemic response such as managing the vaccination rollout and other public health measures.

Click to play video: 'Ottawa mayor: We are losing $1 million a day as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic' Ottawa mayor: We are losing $1 million a day as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic
Ottawa mayor: We are losing $1 million a day as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic – Sep 21, 2020

“We’re not quite out of this, but it’s important to acknowledge the incredible progress we’ve made to date,” he said.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Watson first declared the state of emergency on March 25, 2020.

As of Wednesday, there have been 27,745 cases of COVID-19 in the city and 593 deaths related to the virus since the start of the pandemic.

Read more: High but slowing COVID-19 vaccination rates in Ottawa allow city to drop to 5 community clinics

The city’s mass vaccination campaign has meanwhile seen 68 per cent of adults receive two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, with more than 1.3 million shots administered in the city.

Watson said there has been a “renewed sense of energy in the city” as the province enters Step 3 of reopening and begins a return to “normalcy.”

Click to play video: 'B.C. government declares wildfire state of emergency' B.C. government declares wildfire state of emergency
B.C. government declares wildfire state of emergency
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID tagOttawa Public Health tagJim Watson tagottawa city hall tagottawa covid tagOttawa State Of Emergency tagOttawa covid pandemic tagOttawa covid response tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers