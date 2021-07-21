No COVID-19 outbreaks active in Ottawa

Send this page to someone via email

There are no active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa on Wednesday as vaccination rates continue to rise in the city.

Ottawa Public Health’s latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic included no active outbreaks across the city’s health-care institutions, schools and daycares, workplaces or other community settings.

The sole outbreak reported at the start of the week, affecting an undisclosed shelter, was declared over as of Tuesday with three clients having tested positive for the virus.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 391 outbreaks in health-care settings, 119 of which affected long-term care homes. There have been 272 outbreaks in child-care settings, 154 of which affected schools. Workplaces have accounted for 149 outbreaks to date.

Elsewhere Tuesday, OPH reported seven new cases of COVID-19.

OPH’s estimated reproduction number, or R, which refers to the seven-day average of secondary infections tied to the typical case, jumped up in recent days to 1.13. R values over one suggest the spread of the virus is accelerating rather than slowing.

There were no new deaths related to the virus added in the latest report and Ottawa’s hospitals remain empty of COVID-19 patients.

The latest update to the city’s vaccine rollout shows 66 per cent of residents aged 12 and older have now received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Half of residents in the 18-29 age group are now double vaccinated, according to OPH figures.

Some 83 per cent of eligible Ottawa residents have received at least an initial shot of the vaccine.

