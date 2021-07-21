SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

No COVID-19 outbreaks active in Ottawa

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted July 21, 2021 1:19 pm
Ottawa Public Health reported seven new cases of COVID-19 but no new deaths related to the virus on Wednesday. View image in full screen
Ottawa Public Health reported seven new cases of COVID-19 but no new deaths related to the virus on Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

There are no active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa on Wednesday as vaccination rates continue to rise in the city.

Ottawa Public Health’s latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic included no active outbreaks across the city’s health-care institutions, schools and daycares, workplaces or other community settings.

The sole outbreak reported at the start of the week, affecting an undisclosed shelter, was declared over as of Tuesday with three clients having tested positive for the virus.

Read more: Ottawa’s state of emergency under COVID-19 pandemic to end July 22

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 391 outbreaks in health-care settings, 119 of which affected long-term care homes. There have been 272 outbreaks in child-care settings, 154 of which affected schools. Workplaces have accounted for 149 outbreaks to date.

Elsewhere Tuesday, OPH reported seven new cases of COVID-19.

OPH’s estimated reproduction number, or R, which refers to the seven-day average of secondary infections tied to the typical case, jumped up in recent days to 1.13. R values over one suggest the spread of the virus is accelerating rather than slowing.

There were no new deaths related to the virus added in the latest report and Ottawa’s hospitals remain empty of COVID-19 patients.

Read more: High but slowing COVID-19 vaccination rates in Ottawa allow city to drop to 5 community clinics

The latest update to the city’s vaccine rollout shows 66 per cent of residents aged 12 and older have now received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Half of residents in the 18-29 age group are now double vaccinated, according to OPH figures.

Some 83 per cent of eligible Ottawa residents have received at least an initial shot of the vaccine.

Click to play video: 'Should Canada be worried about a fourth wave of COVID-19? Doctor weighs in' Should Canada be worried about a fourth wave of COVID-19? Doctor weighs in
Should Canada be worried about a fourth wave of COVID-19? Doctor weighs in
