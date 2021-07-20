Gonorrhea cases in New Brunswick on the rise in ongoing outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

An outbreak of gonorrhea in New Brunswick that was first announced more than two years ago, continues to take hold in the province.

According to health officials, 74 cases of the sexually transmitted infection (STI) were reported in the first half of 2021. The typical average for an entire year is 54.

“Anyone having unprotected sex is encouraged to get tested,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, in a news release.

“I know that it sometimes takes courage to choose to get tested, but it is incredibly important you do, especially since it is not uncommon for someone to have more than one sexually transmitted infection at a time.”

The current outbreak was announced in April 2019. At the time, Russell said the popularity of dating apps where people “communicate quickly to arrange anonymous sexual encounters” had made it harder to track STIs.

Russell pointed out STIs can have “lasting effects” on a person’s health, including infertility, and that getting tested and treated will help prevent further complications and stop transmission to someone else.

Anybody who believes they may have been exposed an infection should consult their doctor or contact a public health office, even if there are no symptoms.

