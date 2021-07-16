Pedestrian seriously injured in downtown collision, say Vernon RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Vernon, B.C., say they’re investigating a serious collision involving a pedestrian in the downtown core.

According to the RCMP, a 30-year-old man was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of 30th Avenue and 30th Street at approximately 8:30 a.m., on Friday.

Police say when they arrived, the pedestrian was being treated by emergency medical personnel. He was transported to hospital with what police believed were life-threatening injuries.

“While the investigation is in its infancy, preliminary findings suggest the pedestrian was crossing 30th Street when a pickup truck in the intersection struck them,” said RCMP.

Police say the intersection will be closed for several hours as officers conduct an investigation.

RCMP Const. Chris Terleski said the truck driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken to police is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250- 545-7171.

