Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Pedestrian using marked crosswalk in Osoyoos struck by vehicle, airlifted to hospital

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 6, 2021 1:57 pm
Police say the accident happened Sunday morning, around 9:45 a.m., along the 7500 block of Highway 3 in Osoyoos. View image in full screen
Police say the accident happened Sunday morning, around 9:45 a.m., along the 7500 block of Highway 3 in Osoyoos. File / Global News

A pedestrian is in stable condition after being hit by a vehicle while using a marked crosswalk along Highway 3 on Sunday morning.

According to Osoyoos RCMP, the accident happened around 9:45 a.m., along the 7500 block in Osoyoos.

Police say the collision occurred as the 26-year-old pedestrian began crossing Highway 3 at a marked crosswalk.

Read more: ‘Quite concerning’ — Six pedestrians killed in Calgary so far in 2021

The driver of a Ford Ranger truck failed to stop and struck the pedestrian, who was airlifted to Kelowna.

It’s believed the incident happened along the town’s hotel zone, where the speed limit is 50 kilometres per hour. The highway was temporarily closed for a period of time.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are investigating but noted that alcohol or drugs are not suspected to be contributing factors.

“Although his injuries were quite severe, the victim is stable in hospital,” Osoyoos RCMP Const. James Grandy said of the victim.

Click to play video: '15 vehicle vs. pedestrian incidents this year' 15 vehicle vs. pedestrian incidents this year
15 vehicle vs. pedestrian incidents this year – Jun 18, 2021

“As our highways and walkways are at their busiest, we want to remind both motorists and pedestrians to be extra aware of their surroundings.”

If you witnessed this incident, or have any other information, you’re asked to call the Osoyoos RCMP at 250-495-7236.

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagOkanagan tagTraffic tagsouth okanagan tagPedestrian Struck tagosoyoos tagHighway 3 tagOsoyoos RCMP tagCrowsnest Highway tagpedestrian airlifted tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers