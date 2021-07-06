Pedestrian using marked crosswalk in Osoyoos struck by vehicle, airlifted to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

A pedestrian is in stable condition after being hit by a vehicle while using a marked crosswalk along Highway 3 on Sunday morning.

According to Osoyoos RCMP, the accident happened around 9:45 a.m., along the 7500 block in Osoyoos.

Police say the collision occurred as the 26-year-old pedestrian began crossing Highway 3 at a marked crosswalk.

The driver of a Ford Ranger truck failed to stop and struck the pedestrian, who was airlifted to Kelowna.

It’s believed the incident happened along the town’s hotel zone, where the speed limit is 50 kilometres per hour. The highway was temporarily closed for a period of time.

Police are investigating but noted that alcohol or drugs are not suspected to be contributing factors.

“Although his injuries were quite severe, the victim is stable in hospital,” Osoyoos RCMP Const. James Grandy said of the victim.

“As our highways and walkways are at their busiest, we want to remind both motorists and pedestrians to be extra aware of their surroundings.”

If you witnessed this incident, or have any other information, you’re asked to call the Osoyoos RCMP at 250-495-7236.