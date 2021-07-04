Pedestrian killed in Strathcona County collision

Send this page to someone via email

Strathcona County RCMP say a man was killed in a collision outside of Sherwood Park overnight Sunday.

RCMP said police were called to a collision involving a pedestrian at around 12:30 a.m. on Wye Road, east of Sherwood Park.

A 31-year-old man from Sherwood Park, who was the pedestrian, died at the scene, according to police. A 17-year-old driver of the vehicle and a passenger, both from Edmonton, were not injured.

Strathcona County RCMP and an RCMP collision analyst are investigating the fatal crash. No other details have been provided about the incident.

Wye Road, between Range Road 224 and Range Road 225, was closed to all traffic for several hours before reopening Sunday morning.

