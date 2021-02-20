Menu

Highway 16 crash sends one person to hospital with critical injuries

By Kim Smith Global News
A two-vehicle crash on Highway 16, east of Edmonton, partially closed the road to traffic Saturday evening.
A two-vehicle crash on Highway 16, east of Edmonton, partially closed the road to traffic Saturday evening. Eric Beck / Global News

One person was brought to hospital Saturday evening following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 16 near Range Road 214, east of Edmonton.

Strathcona County RCMP were called to the scene around 6:45 p.m. after a pickup truck heading northbound on Range Road 214 collided with a pickup truck heading eastbound on Highway 16.

RCMP said the preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle heading north proceeded onto Highway 16 into the path of the other vehicle.

The driver of the northbound pickup truck was taken to hospital with critical injuries. The driver of the vehicle on Highway 16 was not injured. Neither vehicle had any passengers.

Highway 16 was partially closed both eastbound and westbound near Range Road 214 Saturday evening.

