Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Highway 16A was shut down in both directions early Thursday evening as a large number of emergency vehicles could be seen on the roadway responding to an incident.

At about 6:30 p.m., over half a dozen emergency vehicles were parked on the highway but it was not immediately clear why.

Global News has reached out to the RCMP for information about what happened.

More to come…

Advertisement