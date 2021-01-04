Driver killed in New Year’s Day crash near Sylvan Lake

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta RCMP say one man was killed and another was injured in a crash near Sylvan Lake on New Year’s Day.

According to RCMP, two trucks collided head-on in the eastbound lane of Highway 11 near Range Road 23 just after 10:30 p.m.

RCMP said the driver of the westbound truck, a 28-year-old from Red Deer, died in hospital, while the driver of the eastbound truck, a 21-year-old from Red Deer, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Sylvan Lake is located roughly 20 kilometres west of Red Deer.

