Traffic

Driver killed in New Year’s Day crash near Sylvan Lake

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted January 4, 2021 1:17 pm
File: A photo of an RCMP vehicle.
File: A photo of an RCMP vehicle.

Alberta RCMP say one man was killed and another was injured in a crash near Sylvan Lake on New Year’s Day.

According to RCMP, two trucks collided head-on in the eastbound lane of Highway 11 near Range Road 23 just after 10:30 p.m.

Read more: Calgary man killed in collision near Sylvan Lake

RCMP said the driver of the westbound truck, a 28-year-old from Red Deer, died in hospital, while the driver of the eastbound truck, a 21-year-old from Red Deer, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Sylvan Lake is located roughly 20 kilometres west of Red Deer.

