Alberta woman dies after collision on Highway 16

A 78-year-old woman from Mannville, Alta., died in hospital after the vehicle she was driving collided with an SUV Thursday afternoon at 3:19 p.m.

RCMP said that an SUV was travelling north on Range Road 70 when it collided with a car travelling west on Highway 16.

Vermilion RCMP responded to the crash. The driver and youth passenger in the SUV were not injured.

The 78-year-old woman driving the car was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries and died overnight.

RCMP collision analysts continued to investigate the collision Friday.

