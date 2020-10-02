Menu

Traffic

Alberta woman dies after collision on Highway 16

By Jenna Freeman Global News
Posted October 2, 2020 5:19 pm
The Canadian Press

A 78-year-old woman from Mannville, Alta., died in hospital after the vehicle she was driving collided with an SUV Thursday afternoon at 3:19 p.m.

RCMP said that an SUV was travelling north on Range Road 70 when it collided with a car travelling west on Highway 16.

Vermilion RCMP responded to the crash. The driver and youth passenger in the SUV were not injured.

The 78-year-old woman driving the car was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries and died overnight.

RCMP collision analysts continued to investigate the collision Friday.

