A 16-year-old Saskatoon boy had his vehicle seized by Saskatoon police on Friday night after police clocked him driving 208 km/h in a 90 km/h speed zone.

The incident occurred just before 10 p.m. on Friday evening, on Highway 16 near Zimmerman Road, near the new development neighbourhood, Holmwood.

The dangerous driving cost the teen a hefty price tag of over $1,500 dollars, while his vehicle has been impounded for seven days.

