Saskatoon police restrict traffic on Lorne Ave. after pedestrian hit

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Saskatoon police are restricting traffic between Lorne Avenue and Jasper Avenue after a vehicle struck a pedestrian.

Officers received a call at approximately 1:45 p.m. and arrived shortly afterwards.

They found a 67-year-old woman who had been hit from behind while riding her bike in the 2600 block of Lorne Ave., according to a police statement.

Medavie Health Services West paramedics transported the cyclist to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Members of the Collision Analyst Unit are at the scene.

Traffic in both the north- and southbound lanes of Lorne Avenue is restricted until further notice.

Story continues below advertisement