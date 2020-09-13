Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon police restrict traffic on Lorne Ave. after pedestrian hit

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted September 13, 2020 5:50 pm
A 67-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle while riding her bike along Lorne Avenue. Saskatoon Police are restricting traffic.
A 67-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle while riding her bike along Lorne Avenue. Saskatoon Police are restricting traffic. File / Global News

Saskatoon police are restricting traffic between Lorne Avenue and Jasper Avenue after a vehicle struck a pedestrian.

Officers received a call at approximately 1:45 p.m. and arrived shortly afterwards.

They found a 67-year-old woman who had been hit from behind while riding her bike in the 2600 block of Lorne Ave., according to a police statement.

Trending Stories

Read more: 2 children hit by vehicle after running into traffic: Saskatoon police

Medavie Health Services West paramedics transported the cyclist to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Members of the Collision Analyst Unit are at the scene.

Traffic in both the north- and southbound lanes of Lorne Avenue is restricted until further notice.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon PoliceSaskatoon Police ServicePedestrianPedestrian StruckSaskatoonBike SafetySaskatoon bicycle
Flyers
More weekly flyers