Saskatoon police restrict traffic on Lorne Ave. after pedestrian hit

Saskatoon police are restricting traffic between Lorne Avenue and Jasper Avenue after a vehicle struck a pedestrian.
Officers received a call at approximately 1:45 p.m. and arrived shortly afterwards.
They found a 67-year-old woman who had been hit from behind while riding her bike in the 2600 block of Lorne Ave., according to a police statement.
Medavie Health Services West paramedics transported the cyclist to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Members of the Collision Analyst Unit are at the scene.
Traffic in both the north- and southbound lanes of Lorne Avenue is restricted until further notice.
