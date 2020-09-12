Menu

Canada

2 children hit by vehicle after running into traffic: Saskatoon police

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted September 12, 2020 4:38 pm
Additional 8 Saskatoon police officers approved during budget talks
On Saturday, Saskatoon police responded to the 700 block of Matheson Drive for a report of a child being hit by a vehicle. File / Global News

Saskatoon police say a ticket was not issued to a driver whose vehicle came into contact with two children on Saturday.

Just after 1 p.m., Saskatoon police responded to a report of a “small child being hit by a vehicle” in the 700 block of Matheson Drive.

Read more: Saskatoon first responders rescue 3 people trapped in burning apartment

Patrol officers on scene said two boys, 10 and 11, were involved in the incident.

Police say both boys were running on the sidewalk and ran out into traffic without looking, and ran into the side of a slow moving vehicle.

Read more: Saskatoon police searching for suspect involved in stabbing

Both boys were treated for minor scrapes by Medavie Health Services.

Officers then gave both boys a ride home.

Child abuse reports expected to rise when kids go back to class: Saskatoon police
