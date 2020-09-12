2 children hit by vehicle after running into traffic: Saskatoon police

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon police say a ticket was not issued to a driver whose vehicle came into contact with two children on Saturday.

Just after 1 p.m., Saskatoon police responded to a report of a “small child being hit by a vehicle” in the 700 block of Matheson Drive.

Patrol officers on scene said two boys, 10 and 11, were involved in the incident.

Police say both boys were running on the sidewalk and ran out into traffic without looking, and ran into the side of a slow moving vehicle.

Both boys were treated for minor scrapes by Medavie Health Services.

Officers then gave both boys a ride home.

