Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Saskatoon first responders rescue 3 people trapped in burning apartment

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted September 12, 2020 11:59 am
The Saskatoon Fire Department rescued three people from an apartment building on Friday night. Fire investigators have not yet determined the cause.
The Saskatoon Fire Department rescued three people from an apartment building on Friday night. Fire investigators have not yet determined the cause. Supplied by the Saskatoon Fire Department

Members of the Saskatoon Fire Department rescued three people from a burning building on Friday night.

Firefighters, the Saskatoon police and Medavie Health Services West paramedics were called to a fiery apartment building in the 2000 block of 20th Street West at 9 p.m., according to a police statement.

A fire battalion chief told Global News firefighters rescued one person from the third floor and two others from the basement.

Read more: Arson cause of Saskatoon garage fire: Saskatoon Fire Department

The department sent six fire engines to deal with the blaze and it took almost thirty minutes for firefighters to get the flames under control.

The battalion chief also said no one was injured and that the fire is still under investigation.

Saskatoon Fire DepartmentSaskatoon FireApartment FireSaskatoon FirefightersFire RescueBurning Apartment
