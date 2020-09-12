Menu

Canada

Saskatoon police searching for suspect involved in stabbing

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted September 12, 2020 12:58 pm
Saskatoon police are looking for a suspect accused of stabbing two people on Friday night.
Saskatoon police are looking for a suspect accused of stabbing two people late Friday night.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Avenue I North shortly before midnight, according to a police statement.

Two people suffered minor injuries.

Read more: Man charged with second-degree murder in stabbing death of Vincent Machiskinic

A watch commander said the injuries were superficial and that Medavie Health Services West paramedics took both victims to hospital.

The victims told officers the suspect fled on foot heading south and was wearing jeans and no shirt.

The watch commander could not say whether the suspect was male or female, adding no other information was available at this time.

He also said a canine unit was brought in but the dog wasn’t able to track the suspect.

The Saskatoon Police Service is asking anyone with information to contact them, at 306-975-8300, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

