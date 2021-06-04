Menu

Video link
Headline link
Traffic

Fatal crash partially shuts down Yellowhead Highway east of Sherwood Park

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted June 4, 2021 7:19 pm
RCMP officers responded to a serious collision on the Yellowhead Highway east of Edmonton on Friday afternoon. View image in full screen
RCMP officers responded to a serious collision on the Yellowhead Highway east of Edmonton on Friday afternoon. Global News

The eastbound lanes of the Yellowhead Highway was closed and traffic was being detoured onto side roads due to a fatal collision east of Edmonton Friday afternoon.

The crash happened on Highway 16 near Range Road 215, about 10 kilometres east of Sherwood Park. STARS air ambulance was also dispatched to the area.

A fatal two-vehicle crash happened on Highway 16 at Range Road 215 in Strathcona County, Alta. on Friday, June 4, 2021.
A fatal two-vehicle crash happened on Highway 16 at Range Road 215 in Strathcona County, Alta. on Friday, June 4, 2021. Global News

Alberta Health Services said one man was airlifted by STARS to an Edmonton hospital in critical condition.

Another adult was treated and taken to hospital in stable condition.

A third person died on scene, AHS said.

Strathcona County RCMP were not able to provide many details, however, they also confirmed confirm one person was killed in the two-vehicle collision. It’s not known when the crash happened.

A Global News crew on scene saw traffic was flowing westbound, however eastbound was closed.

A fatal two-vehicle crash happened on Highway 16 at Range Road 215 in Strathcona County, Alta. on Friday, June 4, 2021.
A fatal two-vehicle crash happened on Highway 16 at Range Road 215 in Strathcona County, Alta. on Friday, June 4, 2021. Global News
More to come…

