Pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle on DVP near downtown Toronto, police say

A woman has died after being hit by a vehicle on the Don Valley Parkway Saturday night, Toronto police say.
Emergency crews were called to the southbound lanes of the highway near Riverdale Park, south of the Prince Edward Viaduct, just before 10:40 p.m. with reports of a collision involving a pedestrian.
According to updates posted on the Toronto Police Service’s Twitter account, the woman was found by officers on the road. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.
The circumstances leading up to the collision weren’t clear as of early Sunday.
Officers noted the driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene.
Meanwhile, police closed the southbound lanes of the highway at the Bloor Street East and Bayview Avenue off-ramp as members of the traffic services unit attended the scene to gather evidence.
Comments