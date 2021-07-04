Pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle on DVP near downtown Toronto, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A woman has died after being hit by a vehicle on the Don Valley Parkway Saturday night, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews were called to the southbound lanes of the highway near Riverdale Park, south of the Prince Edward Viaduct, just before 10:40 p.m. with reports of a collision involving a pedestrian.

According to updates posted on the Toronto Police Service’s Twitter account, the woman was found by officers on the road. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances leading up to the collision weren’t clear as of early Sunday.

Officers noted the driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, police closed the southbound lanes of the highway at the Bloor Street East and Bayview Avenue off-ramp as members of the traffic services unit attended the scene to gather evidence.

COLLISION: (UPDATE)

DVP & Riverdale Park E Trl

– police o/s

– @TorontoMedics o/s-woman pronounced deceased o/s

– @TrafficServices investigating

ROAD CLOSURE: ALL lanes S/B DVP blocked. Motorists must exit at Bayview/Bloor

– expect delays

– consider alternate routes#GO1249614

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 4, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

#TrafficAlertTO: I79894 UPDATE: DON VALLEY PKWY SB beyond PRINCE EDWARD VIADUCT Update: All lanes blocked due to collision. (2021/07/03 11:06 PM).

Original: Two right lanes blocked due to collision. (2021/07/03 10:38 PM). — Don Valley Parkway (@TO_DVP) July 4, 2021