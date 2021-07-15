Menu

Canada

Two-vessel collision on Lake Rosseau sends 4 to hospital, 1 still unaccounted for

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 15, 2021 6:20 am
File photo - the Ontario Provincial Police. View image in full screen
File photo - the Ontario Provincial Police. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

MUSKOKA, Ont. — One person is dead, four are injured and another is missing after two boats carrying a total of six people collided on Lake Rosseau near Muskoka’s Windermere Marina Wednesday evening.

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police received multiple 911 calls around 7:40 p.m., with witnesses describing seeing several people in the water.

Muskoka EMS, Muskoka Lakes Fire Department, the OPP Marine Unit, the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit and the OPP Aviation Unit also responded.

Read more: Guests tell court they didn’t see Linda O’Leary drink after Ontario boat crash that killed 2

Four people were pulled from the water and rushed to hospital with serious injuries, including one who was later airlifted to a Toronto area hospital. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and another is still unaccounted for.

The search for the missing individual will resume later in the morning.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
