Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man charged in connection with fatal Muskoka, Ont., boat crash

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted December 9, 2020 6:56 pm
Just before noon on July 5, a crash happened involving a personal watercraft and a human-powered boat, police say.
Just before noon on July 5, a crash happened involving a personal watercraft and a human-powered boat, police say. Global News Peterborough file

A 58-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal boat crash that happened on Lake Muskoka in July, Bracebridge OPP say.

Just before noon on July 5, a crash happened involving a personal watercraft and a human-powered boat, police say.

Read more: U-Haul truck crashes into tree, leaves 2 men with ‘life-altering’ injuries in Bracebridge, Ont.

The crash resulted in the death of one of the boat operators, Michael Cohen, 58, from Toronto.

Trending Stories

On Wednesday, OPP charged Charles McNair, 58, from Muskoka Lakes, with dangerous operation causing death.

McNair will appear in court in February.

Click to play video '2 injured in crash on Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough' 2 injured in crash on Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough
2 injured in crash on Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough – Dec 1, 2020
Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
MuskokaBracebridge OPPBracebridge newsMuskoka newsLake MuskokaMuskoka fatal boat crashMuskoka OPPBracebridge fatal boat crash
Flyers
More weekly flyers