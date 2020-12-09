Man charged in connection with fatal Muskoka, Ont., boat crash

Send this page to someone via email

A 58-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal boat crash that happened on Lake Muskoka in July, Bracebridge OPP say.

Just before noon on July 5, a crash happened involving a personal watercraft and a human-powered boat, police say.

The crash resulted in the death of one of the boat operators, Michael Cohen, 58, from Toronto.

On Wednesday, OPP charged Charles McNair, 58, from Muskoka Lakes, with dangerous operation causing death.

McNair will appear in court in February.

