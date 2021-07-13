Menu

Crime

Trial continues for Linda O’Leary, charged in Ontario boat crash that killed 2 people

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 13, 2021 6:05 am
Click to play video: 'Trial begins for Linda O’Leary, charged in fatal boat crash' Trial begins for Linda O’Leary, charged in fatal boat crash
WATCH ABOVE: Trial begins for Linda O’Leary, charged in fatal boat crash – Jun 14, 2021

An Ontario court will continue to hear testimony today at the trial of Linda O’Leary, charged in a boat crash that killed two people.

O’Leary, who is the wife of celebrity businessman Kevin O’Leary, has pleaded not guilty to one charge of careless operation of a vessel under the Canada Shipping Act.

Court has heard she was at the helm when the O’Leary boat struck another vessel on Lake Joseph, north of Toronto, the night of Aug. 24, 2019.

Read more: Linda O’Leary had ‘alert range’ of blood alcohol after boat crash, officer testifies

Court heard yesterday from a provincial police officer who said Linda O’Leary registered an “alert range” blood alcohol level in a breath test shortly after the incident.

The officer testified O’Leary said she consumed one drink after the crash, not before.

Story continues below advertisement

The defence has suggested the other boat did not have its lights on when it was hit.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
