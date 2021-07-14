Police investigate morning crash in Alliston, Ont.

Nottawasaga OPP are investigating a two-vehicle crash that took place in Alliston, Ont., on Wednesday morning.
At about 8:35 a.m., police were called to the scene at Young and King streets.
Both drivers were the only occupants in the vehicles. They were assessed by paramedics on scene, with one transferred to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Trending Stories
Both the vehicles were also towed from the scene.
Police said one driver was charged under the Highway Traffic Act.
Witnesses are asked to contact the Nottawasaga OPP detachment.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments