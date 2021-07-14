Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Police investigate morning crash in Alliston, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 14, 2021 12:47 pm
At about 8:35 a.m., police were called to the scene at Young and King streets. View image in full screen
At about 8:35 a.m., police were called to the scene at Young and King streets. Police handout

Nottawasaga OPP are investigating a two-vehicle crash that took place in Alliston, Ont., on Wednesday morning.

At about 8:35 a.m., police were called to the scene at Young and King streets.

Read more: 83-year-old woman dies following Highway 400 crash in Tay Township, Ont.

Both drivers were the only occupants in the vehicles. They were assessed by paramedics on scene, with one transferred to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Trending Stories

Both the vehicles were also towed from the scene.

Read more: Barrie man dies after pickup truck crashes near Sudbury

Police said one driver was charged under the Highway Traffic Act.

Story continues below advertisement

Witnesses are asked to contact the Nottawasaga OPP detachment.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nottawasaga OPP tagHighway Traffic Act tagAlliston tagAlliston news tagAlliston Ontario tagAlliston crash tagAlliston 2-vehicle crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers