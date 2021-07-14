Police investigate morning crash in Alliston, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Nottawasaga OPP are investigating a two-vehicle crash that took place in Alliston, Ont., on Wednesday morning.

At about 8:35 a.m., police were called to the scene at Young and King streets.

Both drivers were the only occupants in the vehicles. They were assessed by paramedics on scene, with one transferred to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Both the vehicles were also towed from the scene.

Read more: Barrie man dies after pickup truck crashes near Sudbury

Police said one driver was charged under the Highway Traffic Act.

Story continues below advertisement

Witnesses are asked to contact the Nottawasaga OPP detachment.