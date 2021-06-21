Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

83-year-old woman dies following Highway 400 crash in Tay Township, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 21, 2021 1:05 pm
On June 7 at about 12:05 p.m., officers were called to a single-vehicle crash into the centre median of Highway 400 just north of Quarry Road. View image in full screen
On June 7 at about 12:05 p.m., officers were called to a single-vehicle crash into the centre median of Highway 400 just north of Quarry Road. OPP

An 83-year-old woman died on Saturday after she sustained injuries in a June 7 crash that took place on Highway 400 in Tay Township, Ont.

The Port Severn, Ont., woman has been identified as Mary Fedoriw.

Read more: OPP investigate Highway 400 ramp crash involving stolen vehicle

On June 7 at about 12:05 p.m., officers were called to a single-vehicle crash into the centre median of Highway 400 just north of Quarry Road.

Trending Stories

According to police, the vehicle was travelling south when it rolled upon entering the centre median.

The woman and lone occupant of the vehicle was trapped inside and was extricated by emergency services.

She was then triaged to Georgian Bay General Hospital before she was airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Collision tagHighway 400 tagTay Township tagHighway 400 crash tagGeorgian Bay General Hospital tagTay Township crash tagQuarry Road Tay Township tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers