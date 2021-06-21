83-year-old woman dies following Highway 400 crash in Tay Township, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

An 83-year-old woman died on Saturday after she sustained injuries in a June 7 crash that took place on Highway 400 in Tay Township, Ont.

The Port Severn, Ont., woman has been identified as Mary Fedoriw.

On June 7 at about 12:05 p.m., officers were called to a single-vehicle crash into the centre median of Highway 400 just north of Quarry Road.

According to police, the vehicle was travelling south when it rolled upon entering the centre median.

The woman and lone occupant of the vehicle was trapped inside and was extricated by emergency services.

She was then triaged to Georgian Bay General Hospital before she was airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital.

