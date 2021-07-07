Barrie man dies after pickup truck crashes near Sudbury

Send this page to someone via email

A 43-year-old Barrie man has died after a pickup truck crashed on Highway 69 in French River, Ont., on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the truck was travelling north on Highway 69 when it crossed the centre median and southbound lanes and collided with a rock cut.

The driver, who’s since been identified as Craig Bagshaw, 43, from Barrie, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The highway was closed for about six hours in both directions following the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

