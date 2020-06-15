Barrie police investigating fatal single-vehicle crash

Send this page to someone via email

City police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a 31-year-old Barrie, Ont., man Saturday night.

The crash, which took place on County Road 27 near McKay Road, involved a Honda sedan that was occupied by one person, said Peter Leon, the Barrie Police Service’s corporate communications coordinator.

“From what we can see, the vehicle went onto the shoulder, and as the vehicle was being brought back onto the roadway, the driver appears to have lost control,” Leon told Global News.

The vehicle then entered into a ditch and rolled several times, Leon said, adding the driver was ejected from the car while it rolled.

The police investigation at the scene has concluded, but @alectranews has been working hard overnight to carry out necessary repairs. #BarriePolice will advise when road is open. Please continue to avoid the area of Essa Road / CR 27 / McKay Road. — Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) June 14, 2020

“He sustained fatal injuries at the scene,” Leon said. “There was a hydro pole that was struck that sustained damage as well, and Alectra had to replace that.”

The road was closed for more than 12 hours.

The investigation is ongoing.

