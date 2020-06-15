Menu

Traffic

Barrie police investigating fatal single-vehicle crash

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 15, 2020 12:18 pm
The crash, which took place on County Road 27 near McKay Road, involved a Honda sedan that was occupied by one person, according to a police spokesperson.
The crash, which took place on County Road 27 near McKay Road, involved a Honda sedan that was occupied by one person, according to a police spokesperson. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

City police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a 31-year-old Barrie, Ont., man Saturday night.

The crash, which took place on County Road 27 near McKay Road, involved a Honda sedan that was occupied by one person, said Peter Leon, the Barrie Police Service’s corporate communications coordinator.

“From what we can see, the vehicle went onto the shoulder, and as the vehicle was being brought back onto the roadway, the driver appears to have lost control,” Leon told Global News.

The vehicle then entered into a ditch and rolled several times, Leon said, adding the driver was ejected from the car while it rolled.

“He sustained fatal injuries at the scene,” Leon said. “There was a hydro pole that was struck that sustained damage as well, and Alectra had to replace that.”

The road was closed for more than 12 hours.

The investigation is ongoing.

