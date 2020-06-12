Menu

Crime

Man charged after assaulting two people in Bradford, Ont., police say

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 12, 2020 6:10 pm
ccording to police, the victims of the assaults didn't seek immediate medical treatment. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A 42-year-old man has been charged after assaulting two people at a house in Bradford, Ont., Thursday evening, South Simcoe police say.

Police say the suspect accused a man of stealing his property before assaulting him in his own backyard.

The suspect then forced his way into the victim’s home and assaulted a woman inside, officers add.

The suspect fled on foot, but a short time later, he went to a South Simcoe police station to report the theft of his property, officers say.

The man was then arrested at the station for the assaults.

Lorn Depatie, 42, from Bradford, was charged with two counts of assault and one count of being unlawfully in a house.

Story continues below advertisement

According to police, the victims of the assaults didn’t seek immediate medical treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

