Montreal police investigate after shots fired into home of mother of 5

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after shots were fired overnight into a home located on the corner of Briand and Jolicoeur streets in Ville-Émard.

The resident, a mother of five, is still shaken after she says she and her children narrowly escaped death Tuesday night.

Global News has agreed not to name her because she feared for her and her family’s safety after the incident.

She told Global News through tears that she had just moved to the area, looking for a fresh start.

She says she thought it was a quiet and peaceful place but her expectations were shattered.

She says that around midnight, she woke up to what she thought were fireworks.

Story continues below advertisement

She told Global News that four of her five children, aged seven, eight, nine and 12 years old, were sleeping in the living room on a mattress on the floor, below the window.

When she came out, she found them all covered in glass after six shots were fired through that same window.

She says she was supposed to install a bunkbed for them but didn’t have time.

“My children could be dead,” she said.

No one was injured.

She says she doesn’t understand how or why someone would try to kill her and her family.

She says she doesn’t have problems with anyone.

Police were called to the scene after they received a 911 call at around 12:45 p.m.

According to SPVM spokesperson Julien Lévesque, police dispatched a team of officers who were assisted by the K9 unit.

Read more: Police seek suspect in homicide attempt in Old Montreal from August 2020

Story continues below advertisement

The forensics unit was also on site for hours combing through the scene, trying to find any clues as to what or who is behind the shooting.

“At this time it’s too early to make hypothesis concerning this event,” Lévesque said. “(Investigators) are going to try to see if there are some cameras that were able to capture the scene and some witnesses that are able to give some information.”

Lévesque said Montreal police are patrolling the area.