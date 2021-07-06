Menu

Canada

Montreal police investigate after man fatally gunned down in city’s north end

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted July 6, 2021 9:00 am
Close-up of a light bar from a Montreal police car in Montreal, Que., Friday, November 13, 2020. View image in full screen
Close-up of a light bar from a Montreal police car in Montreal, Que., Friday, November 13, 2020. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press

Montreal police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the city’s north end Monday night.

There were reports of gunfire near de Paris Avenue shortly before midnight. Jean-Pierre Brabant, spokesperson for the police force, said the 43-year-old victim’s death was confirmed at the scene.

The investigation has been transferred to the SPVM’s major crimes unit. A command post has been set up in Montreal North.

READ MORE: Montreal police open homicide probe after man, 21, found shot in car

Brabant said the victim was known to police, but did not provide more details.

As of Tuesday morning, no arrests have been made. Investigators are trying to understand the circumstances behind the shooting.

The fatal shooting marks the 12th homicide on the island of Montreal in 2021, according to Brabant.

— with files from The Canadian Press

