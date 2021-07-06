Montreal police investigate after man fatally gunned down in city’s north end

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the city’s north end Monday night.

There were reports of gunfire near de Paris Avenue shortly before midnight. Jean-Pierre Brabant, spokesperson for the police force, said the 43-year-old victim’s death was confirmed at the scene.

The investigation has been transferred to the SPVM’s major crimes unit. A command post has been set up in Montreal North.

Brabant said the victim was known to police, but did not provide more details.

As of Tuesday morning, no arrests have been made. Investigators are trying to understand the circumstances behind the shooting.

The fatal shooting marks the 12th homicide on the island of Montreal in 2021, according to Brabant.

— with files from The Canadian Press