Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Montreal police open homicide probe after man, 21, found shot in car

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 4, 2021 12:57 pm
The homicide is the 11th reported in Montreal since the beginning of the year. View image in full screen
The homicide is the 11th reported in Montreal since the beginning of the year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Montreal police are investigating after a young man was found gunned down in a car just southwest of the downtown area.

Police say a 21-year-old man was found in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked near an apartment building on Saturday evening, with a passerby calling 911 about 6:30 p.m. ET.

A police spokeswoman says he had been shot in the upper body.

READ MORE: Patients asked to avoid two Montreal hospital ERs as they near capacity

Const. Caroline Chevrefils says when police arrived, first responders were already trying to save the victim, but the death was declared at the scene.

Trending Stories

Police have no suspects in the slaying and homicide detectives have opened an investigation.

The homicide is the 11th reported in Montreal since the beginning of the year.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Montreal-area police crack down on suspected drug trafficking ring' Montreal-area police crack down on suspected drug trafficking ring
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Crime tagPolice tagShooting tagHomicide tagMontreal Police tagMontreal tagSPVM tagGun Violence tagMontreal crime tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers