Health

Patients asked to avoid two Montreal hospital ERs as they near capacity

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted July 3, 2021 4:25 pm
Health officials say people who have concerns or questions can contact Info-Santé nurses at 811. View image in full screen
Health officials say people who have concerns or questions can contact Info-Santé nurses at 811. Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail / The Canadian Press

Public health is asking that people avoid the emergency unit at the Maisonneuve-Rosemont and Santa Cabrini hospitals in Montreal’s east end.

The CIUSSS de l’Est-de-l’Île-de-Montréal released a statement Saturday saying that both ERs are on the verge of reaching their maximum capacity.

The hospitals are asking patients who would otherwise show up to their ERs in the event of an acute health problem to go to other nearby hospital ERs or walk-in clinics for more minor health issues.

Health officials say people who have concerns or questions can contact Info-Santé nurses at 811.

