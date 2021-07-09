Two teens injured early Friday in shooting in Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

Another shooting took place in Montreal, this time in the Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood in the southwest of the city.

Montreal police responded to a 911 call reporting gunshots around 1 a.m. Friday on Chemin de la Côte-des-Neiges, near the intersection of Queen-Mary Road.

Police found a 19-year-old man who had been hit by at least one projectile in the lower body and another, a 17-year-old, who had been grazed by a bullet.

The 19-year-old was taken to hospital and is expected to recover from his injuries.

Police say they learned from witnesses that the suspects fled north toward Jean-Brillant Street.

No arrests have been made. Investigators and officers from the canine squad are still combing the scene.

Montreal police have investigated other shootings in recent days, mainly in the northeast of the city.