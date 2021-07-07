Longueuil police investigating after gunshot fired overnight in Brossard

Send this page to someone via email

Longueuil police are investigating after a gunshot was fired on Montreal’s south shore early Wednesday morning.

At around 2:20 a.m., police officers responded to a 911 call on Therrien Street. It happened in a residential area in Brossard.

Police describe the situation as an altercation that turned violent, but no one was injured at the scene.

When police officers arrived, they were met by four young adults. Investigators are speaking with them.

No arrests have been made, but police say they are looking for the alleged shooter.

One gunshot was fired and witnesses are co-operating with the investigation, according to police.

As a result, Therrien Street was closed off to traffic in the morning.