Crime

Longueuil police investigating after gunshot fired overnight in Brossard

By Brayden Jagger Haines & Victoria Bakos Global News
Posted July 7, 2021 12:04 pm
A phone call was placed to 911 early Wednesday morning. View image in full screen
A phone call was placed to 911 early Wednesday morning. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press

Longueuil police are investigating after a gunshot was fired on Montreal’s south shore early Wednesday morning.

At around 2:20 a.m., police officers responded to a 911 call on Therrien Street. It happened in a residential area in Brossard.

Police describe the situation as an altercation that turned violent, but no one was injured at the scene.

Read more: Montreal police investigate after man fatally gunned down in city’s north end

When police officers arrived, they were met by four young adults. Investigators are speaking with them.

No arrests have been made, but police say they are looking for the alleged shooter.

One gunshot was fired and witnesses are co-operating with the investigation, according to police.

As a result, Therrien Street was closed off to traffic in the morning.

