Police seek suspect in homicide attempt in Old Montreal from August 2020

Montreal police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect in connection with a shooting last summer.

Investigators say the attempted homicide unfolded overnight on Aug. 8, 2020 in Old Montreal. An 18-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound around 4:30 a.m. on the premises of a hotel near the corner of de la Commune and St-Gabriel streets.

Surveillance camera footage shows a fight between the victim and at least one suspect was behind the attempted murder, according to a police statement issued Friday.

Police are looking for a man who is about 25 years old. He stands at five feet eight inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

At the time, he was wearing a gold chain, a black sweater, a black hooded jacket with long sleeves and black pants. He has a beard.

Anyone with information can call 514-280-0399.

They can also anonymously and confidentially contact investigators through the Info-Crime Montreal hotline at 514-393-1133 or file a report online.