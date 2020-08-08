Man in his 20s found shot in Old Montreal hotel room

Send this page to someone via email

A man in his twenties fled to his hotel room after being shot in Old Montreal early Saturday.

Montreal Police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron said the incident likely occurred around St-Gabriel and de la Commune streets but the exact location has not yet been determined.

At around 5 a.m. the victim was transported to the hospital after he was found wounded in his room.

He’s in stable condition and authorities aren’t fearing for his life, said Bergeron.

Details surrounding the events that led to the shooting are still unclear.

Investigators will be meeting with the victim as soon as he is cleared to speak after surgery.

According to Montreal police, the man in hospital is the only known victim involved in the incident.

No arrests have been made in the case.