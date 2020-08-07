Montreal police investigating for possible link between two murders less than 24 hours apart

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police have launched an investigation to find a possible link between the city’s 12th and 13th homicides of the year.

The first was an 80-year-old man who was seriously injured inside a building on Benny Avenue, near Sherbrooke Street West in Montreal’s Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-De-Grâce borough on Thursday morning.

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition before being declared dead.

Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Comtois said the man’s body showed signs of violence.

“We’re investigating the incident as an assault,” Comtois said.

According to Montreal police spokesperson Benoit Boisselle, the investigation into the man’s death led officers to an apartment on Henri-Bourassa Boulevard East on Friday morning, near the Grande-Allée intersection in the borough of Ahuntsic-Cartierville.

Investigators found the body of a 68-year-old man with head injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police command post was parked outside the apartment building on Henri-Bourassa Boulevard East on Friday.

No arrests have been made in connection with either homicide.