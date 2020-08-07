Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Montreal police investigating for possible link between two murders less than 24 hours apart

By Olivia O'Malley Global News
Posted August 7, 2020 7:30 am
The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Paul Chiasson / The Canadian Press

Montreal police have launched an investigation to find a possible link between the city’s 12th and 13th homicides of the year.

The first was an 80-year-old man who was seriously injured inside a building on Benny Avenue, near Sherbrooke Street West in Montreal’s Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-De-Grâce borough on Thursday morning.

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition before being declared dead.

Read more: Montreal police investigating after 80-year-old man found critically injured in NDG

Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Comtois said the man’s body showed signs of violence.

“We’re investigating the incident as an assault,” Comtois said.

According to Montreal police spokesperson Benoit Boisselle, the investigation into the man’s death led officers to an apartment on Henri-Bourassa Boulevard East on Friday morning, near the Grande-Allée intersection in the borough of Ahuntsic-Cartierville.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Montreal police investigate shooting of two teenagers in city’s north end

Investigators found the body of a 68-year-old man with head injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police command post was parked outside the apartment building on Henri-Bourassa Boulevard East on Friday.

No arrests have been made in connection with either homicide.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeMurderMontreal PoliceSPVM
Flyers
More weekly flyers