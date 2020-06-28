Menu

Crime

Montreal police investigate attempted murder in Little Burgundy

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
A 13-year-old and a 25-year-old were sent to hospital after being shot on Saturday night in Montreal's Sud-Ouest borough.
A 13-year-old and a 25-year-old were sent to hospital after being shot on Saturday night in Montreal's Sud-Ouest borough. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mario Beauregard

Montreal police are investigating an attempted murder after two victims were shot Saturday night in Little Burgundy in the city’s Sud-Ouest borough.

Police received a 911 call at 10:50 p.m. and were dispatched to Saint-Martin and Terrasse Coursol streets where authorities located the first male victim, 25, with gunshot wounds to his upper body.

READ MORE: Man shot in attempted homicide in Hampstead: Montreal police

Authorities say they located a second male victim, 13, who suffered at least one gunshot wound to his lower body. Both victims were brought to hospital and police say they are in stable condition.

According to police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant, investigators found several bullets on the ground on Saint-Martin Street where a perimeter is set up between Saint-Jacques and Saint-Antoine streets for the investigation.

Police say they are looking for witnesses to interrogate and will meet with the two victims on Sunday.

