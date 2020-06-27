Man shot in attempted homicide in Hampstead: Montreal police

Send this page to someone via email

A man in his twenties was brought to hospital after being shot in Montreal’s Hampstead neighborhood on Saturday.

Police were dispatched to the scene after receiving a 911 call at 11:30 a.m. by Hampstead public security and found the victim in an SUV vehicle at the intersection of Netherwood and Fallbrook streets.

The male victim was taken to hospital with upper body gunshot wounds but in stable condition, according to police.

Witnesses told authorities they saw at least three men sitting in the parked vehicle, two of which were sitting in the back seat and fled on foot after gunshots were fired.

Police spokesperson Benoit Boisselle said investigators are meeting with witnesses and will meet with the victim as soon as his condition permits. An investigation into the incident is underway in the area.

