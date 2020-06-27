Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man shot in attempted homicide in Hampstead: Montreal police

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Witnesses told police they saw at least three men sitting in the parked SUV vehicle, two of which were sitting in the backseat and fled on foot after gunshots were fired.
Witnesses told police they saw at least three men sitting in the parked SUV vehicle, two of which were sitting in the backseat and fled on foot after gunshots were fired. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

A man in his twenties was brought to hospital after being shot in Montreal’s Hampstead neighborhood on Saturday.

Police were dispatched to the scene after receiving a 911 call at 11:30 a.m. by Hampstead public security and found the victim in an SUV vehicle at the intersection of Netherwood and Fallbrook streets.

READ MORE: Quebec backtracks and reinstates daily coronavirus updates

The male victim was taken to hospital with upper body gunshot wounds but in stable condition, according to police.

Witnesses told authorities they saw at least three men sitting in the parked vehicle, two of which were sitting in the back seat and fled on foot after gunshots were fired.

Police spokesperson Benoit Boisselle said investigators are meeting with witnesses and will meet with the victim as soon as his condition permits. An investigation into the incident is underway in the area.

Story continues below advertisement
Toronto police investigate hanging noose found at downtown construction site
Toronto police investigate hanging noose found at downtown construction site
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Montreal PoliceGun ViolenceSPVMGun CrimeMontreal crimeHampsteadMontreal gun violence
Flyers
More weekly flyers