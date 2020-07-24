Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Canada

Montreal police arrest mother in connection with daughter’s stabbing death

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 24, 2020 8:49 am
Police investigate the scene where a six-year-old girl was stabbed overnight and later died in Montreal on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
Police investigate the scene where a six-year-old girl was stabbed overnight and later died in Montreal on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

The mother of a six-year-old girl stabbed to death in an apartment in Montreal’s east end has been arrested and is due to appear in court on Friday.

The child was discovered by police at around 3 a.m. Thursday morning in an apartment on Desautels Street in the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve neighbourhood. Calls were made to 911 after screams were heard.

Montreal police said the girl was in critical condition when transported to hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after noon.

Trending Stories

Read more: Young girl dies after stabbing in Montreal’s Hochelaga-Maisonneuve

When police arrived at the scene, the girl’s mother was outside the apartment building. She was transported to hospital with minor injuries, but police say her general state did not allow investigators to meet with her until late in the evening.

Story continues below advertisement

Police, however, confirmed around 11 p.m. Thursday that the 36-year-old woman was questioned by investigators and arrested as the main suspect in this case.

With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Montreal PoliceSPVMHochelaga-MaisonneuveMontreal HomicideHochelaga-Maisonneuve stabbingmontreal girl stabbedMontreal Hochelaga stabbing death
Flyers
More weekly flyers