Montreal police arrest mother in connection with daughter’s stabbing death

The mother of a six-year-old girl stabbed to death in an apartment in Montreal’s east end has been arrested and is due to appear in court on Friday.

The child was discovered by police at around 3 a.m. Thursday morning in an apartment on Desautels Street in the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve neighbourhood. Calls were made to 911 after screams were heard.

Montreal police said the girl was in critical condition when transported to hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after noon.

When police arrived at the scene, the girl’s mother was outside the apartment building. She was transported to hospital with minor injuries, but police say her general state did not allow investigators to meet with her until late in the evening.

Police, however, confirmed around 11 p.m. Thursday that the 36-year-old woman was questioned by investigators and arrested as the main suspect in this case.

— With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise