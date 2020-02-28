Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Montreal Police looking for suspects in LaSalle murder

By Brittany Henriques Global News
Posted February 28, 2020 12:37 pm
FILE: Investigators at the crime scene in LaSalle on Sept. 16, 2019.
FILE: Investigators at the crime scene in LaSalle on Sept. 16, 2019. Yannick Gadbois/Global News

Montreal Police are setting up a command post on Friday in LaSalle in the hopes of gathering more information on the death of a man in his twenties who was shot in his apartment last September.

Police are looking for three suspects in connection with the murder of the 26-year-old man on Sept. 16, 2019.

According to the Montreal Police, the incident occurred at 8:30 a.m. on Bédard Street near Dollard Avenue. His death was confirmed around 8:40 a.m. by paramedics.

The victim was shot in the upper body, according to police.

READ MORE: Montreal police investigate fatal shooting in LaSalle

Véronique Dubuc, a police spokesperson, said investigators were at the scene to determine what happened on Sept. 16 last year.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the victim was known to them. No arrests have been made and investigators spoke with witnesses who were in the building at the time.

— With files from Global’s Kalina Laframboise

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Montreal PoliceLaSalleVéronique Dubuccommand postLaSalle shootingBédard StreetDollard AvenueLaSalle murder
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.