Montreal Police looking for suspects in LaSalle murder

Montreal Police are setting up a command post on Friday in LaSalle in the hopes of gathering more information on the death of a man in his twenties who was shot in his apartment last September.

Police are looking for three suspects in connection with the murder of the 26-year-old man on Sept. 16, 2019.

According to the Montreal Police, the incident occurred at 8:30 a.m. on Bédard Street near Dollard Avenue. His death was confirmed around 8:40 a.m. by paramedics.

The victim was shot in the upper body, according to police.

Véronique Dubuc, a police spokesperson, said investigators were at the scene to determine what happened on Sept. 16 last year.

Police said the victim was known to them. No arrests have been made and investigators spoke with witnesses who were in the building at the time.

— With files from Global’s Kalina Laframboise