Montreal police investigate fatal shooting in LaSalle

A 26-year-old man has died after a shooting at an apartment building in LaSalle on Monday morning.

Montreal police say investigators arrived around 8:30 a.m. at the scene on Bédard Street near Dollard Avenue.

The victim was shot in the upper body, according to police. His death was confirmed around 8:40 a.m. by paramedics.

Véronique Dubuc, a police spokesperson, says investigators are at the scene to determine what happened.

Police say the victim is known to them. No arrests have been made and investigators are speaking with witnesses who were in the building at the time.

A safety perimeter has been put in place in the area.

Police say it is the 12th homicide on their territory this year.

— With files from Global News’ Yannick Gadbois