July 21, 2019 11:40 am

1 dead, 1 injured after brawl erupts in Villeray

Police are investigating after a man was killed in a brawl in Villeray. Sunday July 21, 2019.

A 49-year-old man has died after being hit in the head with a blunt object during a 20-person brawl in Villeray on Saturday.

Montreal police say they responded to a call at around 9:10 p.m. about a fight on Louis-Hémon Street between Jean-Talon Bélanger Street in Villeray.

The victim was transported in critical condition to hospital where he later died. It has become the eighth homicide in Montreal this year.

A 24-year-old man was also injured with a blunt object in his upper and lower body. According to police, he is in hospital in stable condition.

Suspects fled the scene before police arrived. The SPVM’s major crimes unit is talking to witnesses to find a motive.

No arrests have been made as of yet.

