Montreal police investigate after Tony Magi shot in NDG

Tony Magi, who has ties to the Montreal mafia, was shot and found unconscious near a garage door on Saint-Jacques Street, near Beaconsfield Avenue in Montreal’s Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood.

Montreal police are investigating after receiving a 911 call Monday morning.

“Police arrived on location and found the man. He was shot at least once in the upper body,” said Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

Officers are treating the incident as an attempted murder.

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Montreal police investigators are on the scene to find out what happened, but note that no arrests have been made so far.

Saint-Jacques Street is closed between Hingston Avenue and Grand Boulevard for an “undetermined period” of time.

